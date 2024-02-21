Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International Stock Down 4.7 %

Fiverr International stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

