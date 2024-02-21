FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,374,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,723,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.67.

NYSE:FLT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $273.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

