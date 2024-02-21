Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

Flowserve Price Performance

FLS traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 339,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 47,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.