Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.49-4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion. Flowserve also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.600 EPS.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,775. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Flowserve by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flowserve by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

