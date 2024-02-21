Fmr LLC Buys 140,879 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,879 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.08% of Murphy USA worth $369,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 156.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $49,209,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $595,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $404.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

