Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902,304 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $357,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

