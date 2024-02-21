Fmr LLC Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,818,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452,039 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $446,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Exelon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

