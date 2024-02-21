Fmr LLC Grows Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,054,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,615 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.60% of SiTime worth $349,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares in the company, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock worth $612,948 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

SiTime Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SITM opened at $104.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.88.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

