Fmr LLC Has $352.54 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Fmr LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,901 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.54% of HCA Healthcare worth $352,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after buying an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $308.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.49 and a 200 day moving average of $264.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

