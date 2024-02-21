Fmr LLC Has $387.46 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,524 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Prothena worth $387,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

