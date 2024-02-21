Fmr LLC Purchases 3,275,485 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275,485 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $424,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Infosys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,400,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,115,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,239 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,802,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,822 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.