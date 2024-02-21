Fmr LLC Purchases 907,743 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 6.60% of HealthEquity worth $412,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,514,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

