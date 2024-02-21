Fmr LLC Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 41.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,454 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $418,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EXP opened at $242.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $252.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,362.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,204 shares of company stock worth $3,806,862 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.