Fmr LLC Sells 1,752,599 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,752,599 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.34% of Newmont worth $394,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Newmont by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 626,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Newmont by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 797,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Newmont by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 533,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96,921 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Newmont
In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on NEM
Newmont Price Performance
Newmont stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $52.76.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Twilio: 4 compelling reasons to buy the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.