Fmr LLC Sells 1,752,599 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,686,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,752,599 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.34% of Newmont worth $394,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Newmont by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 626,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Newmont by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 797,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Newmont by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 533,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 96,921 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $52.76.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

