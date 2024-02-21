Fmr LLC Sells 3,330,673 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481,983 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,330,673 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $401,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $153.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.56.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

