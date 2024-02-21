Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC reduced its position in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,784,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915,187 shares during the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma accounts for approximately 7.2% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s holdings in Lyell Immunopharma were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 55.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

LYEL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 948,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,494. The company has a market capitalization of $565.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.85. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in developing T-cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. It develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c-Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T-cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi-R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim-R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

