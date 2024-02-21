Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 686.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

