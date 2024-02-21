Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,509 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $55,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC cut Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.02.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

