Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.27% of Fortive worth $70,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 99.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 16.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 17.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Down 0.7 %

FTV opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

