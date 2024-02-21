Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Fortune Brands Innovations has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fortune Brands Innovations to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

FBIN opened at $79.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,010,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $38,294,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,637,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,596,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $24,306,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

