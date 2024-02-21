Freeway Token (FWT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Freeway Token (FWT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Freeway Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Freeway Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freeway Token has a total market capitalization of $632,472.25 and $472.54 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freeway Token Token Profile

Freeway Token’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,775,222,000 tokens. The official message board for Freeway Token is medium.com/freewayfi. The official website for Freeway Token is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Freeway Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Freeway Token (FWT) is a utility token for the expanding Freeway universe. Earn extra rewards on Freeway products by holding FWT on the Freeway platform. Users can also stake FWT to earn even more rewards.”

