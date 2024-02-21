Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 88,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 383,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the first quarter valued at about $1,824,421,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

