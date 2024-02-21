Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FRD opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $115.97 million during the quarter.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Friedman Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Further Reading

