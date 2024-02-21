Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 257,182 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.04% of Adtalem Global Education worth $51,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 98,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,012. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

