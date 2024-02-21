Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 220,674 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,944,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,674 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of Portland General Electric worth $78,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. 58,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,622. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on POR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.