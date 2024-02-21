Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,924 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Weatherford International worth $34,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 557.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,170,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,170,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,081.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Weatherford International plc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

