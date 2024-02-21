Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 46,870 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.31% of Sonoco Products worth $69,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $56.67. 44,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,092. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

