Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 67,521 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,521 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

VRT stock traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $60.00. 10,733,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,153. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

