Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,516,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $38,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.53. 24,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,209. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

