Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,205,770 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Huntsman worth $45,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 5.0% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUN. UBS Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

HUN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 476,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,480. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

