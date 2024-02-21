Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $79,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4 %

THG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

