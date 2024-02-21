Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $41.39 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Chemed worth $41,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.15. 16,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,943. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $610.35.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.