Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $62.33 Million Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,185,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.72% of Progress Software worth $62,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,318 shares of company stock worth $4,460,744. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

