Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 247,702 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.71% of Maximus worth $77,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 6.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $641,366,000 after acquiring an additional 514,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 68.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 231,666 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 22.3% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $13,451,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE MMS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.35. 13,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,981. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

