Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 179,004 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 179,004 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of Installed Building Products worth $81,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $18,661,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 106,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $10,512,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.57 and a 12-month high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

