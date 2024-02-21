Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,623 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Builders FirstSource worth $48,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.70. The company had a trading volume of 263,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,069. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.05 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

