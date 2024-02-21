Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,146 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Greif worth $82,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Greif by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock remained flat at $62.04 during trading on Wednesday. 7,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,197. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Greif

About Greif

(Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.