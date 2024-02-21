Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,519 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $626,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 41.8% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 123,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $459,000.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 4,503 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $256,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,318 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 38,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,200. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

