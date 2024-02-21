Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,883 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,229,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $41,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 368.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 277,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 218,570 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,864,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FHI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 51,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,063. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

