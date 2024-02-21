Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Clean Harbors worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.98. The stock had a trading volume of 104,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.57 and a fifty-two week high of $189.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

