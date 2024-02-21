FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Mining Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, December 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$7.35 and a one year high of C$11.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

