FY2024 EPS Estimates for Antibe Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATE)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Antibe Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Antibe Therapeutics Price Performance

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at C$0.95 on Monday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$50.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 10.06.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

