FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Cut by Cormark

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Barrick Gold by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after purchasing an additional 367,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

