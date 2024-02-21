G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sees Large Volume Increase

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 278,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 512,750 shares.The stock last traded at $33.23 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GIII shares. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,754,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 149,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.