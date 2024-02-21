GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

GGN opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 799,989 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,092,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 113,686 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,103,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 656,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 398,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.