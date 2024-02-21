Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Garmin also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.80.

GRMN stock traded up $12.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.24. 1,504,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,398. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. Garmin has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $137.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

