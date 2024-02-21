Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Garmin

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE GRMN opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.79. Garmin has a 12-month low of $93.22 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.