Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 139,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 64,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

