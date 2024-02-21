General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Decreased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,846,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.17. 909,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. General Electric has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $150.36.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

