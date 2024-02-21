Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $72.87.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gentherm in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

